Risk parameters change on Securities market and Derivatives market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

CCP NCC is changing the risk parameters:

1. Market risk rates on Securities market starting from September 17, 2021. For the new values please refer the link.

2. Market risk rates on Derivatives market for BABA futures starting from 7:00 pm on September 16, 2021:

№

Underlying

Futures contracts

Current market risk rates

New market risk rates

MR1

MR2

MR3

MR1

MR2

MR3

1

BABA

Futures on Alibaba Group Holding Limited depository receipts

15%

24%

34%

18%

29%

41%

3. Stress collateral scenarios on Securities market and Derivatives market starting from September 17, 2021. For the new values please refer the link.

