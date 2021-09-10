Meeting of the Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sport

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting focused on the results of Russian athletes’ performance at the 32nd Olympic Games and 16th Summer Paralympic Games as well as the development of sports for children and young people.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues,

I would like to welcome all of you to this meeting.

Today we are going to discuss the results of the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo. And, of course, we will talk about the future, and the future refers to children, so we will discuss the tasks for the development of sports for children and young people. These topics are interconnected: the path to big, Olympic sports begins during childhood and outstanding athletes’ achievements serve as an example to follow and mostly determine a young person’s choice to follow a healthy active lifestyle.

I am confident that the victories of our athletes in Tokyo will also bear fruit. Once again, I congratulate the Russian Olympians, Paralympians, Russian Olympic and Paralympic teams, and all the athletes, coaches, and specialists on their worthy performance. We will definitely meet with the winners in the very near future. I would be happy to personally congratulate them and say thank you.

Of course, our athletes did a great job. And support is necessary for them to progress and set new records, first of all from the state, among others. New, up-to-date solutions are necessary at all levels: from children’s sections and clubs to national teams.

Sports, like all spheres of our life, is developing actively today.

There already are instructions to take measures to improve the system of high-performance management of sports, including the legislation. I know that the Government is closely working on this right now. We need to carry out the necessary work as fast as possible.

