The President honoured Yevgeny Zinichev’s memory by laying flowers on the coffin and expressed his condolences to the widow and son of the deceased.

The Emergencies Minister tragically lost his life in the line of duty on September 8, 2021. He was 55.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin sent a message of condolences to Yevgeny Zinichev’s family and friends.

