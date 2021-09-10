Executive order on awarding City of Labour Valour title

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

For the significant contribution of people living in these cities in achieving Victory in the 1941–1945 Great Patriotic War, ensuring continuous production of military and civil goods at industrial enterprises and demonstrating massive labour heroism and selflessness, the City of Labour Valour title of the Russian Federation is awarded to Aldan, Bologoye, Vorkuta, Dzerzhinsk, Kemerovo, Kostroma, Lysva, Monchegorsk, Okha, Stupino, Syzran, and Chita.

