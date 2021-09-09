Russian-Belarusian talks

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Lukashenko,

I am delighted to see you. I asked you to come in order to sum up what has been done recently at the expert, government level to form the development programmes for the Union State.

We have worked hard for many months and, one might even say, for many years now. I would like to point out right away that what I hope we will agree upon today is not related to the current political situation in our countries or the political calendar in the lead-up to the parliamentary elections in Russia. This is our current long-standing joint project which, as I said, has been going on for many years.

It appears that the experts have come to an agreement on a number of key areas. What we need to do now is compare notes, draw a line under certain issues and give our respective governments an opportunity to finalise some of these agreements and do so very soon. I think they are getting together in Minsk tomorrow.

This is a major effort which mostly concentrates on the economy, finance and industrial policy, which is vital, especially now that the world is facing the aftermath of the coronavirus infection, which weighed on economies around the world with global GDP down more than 3 percent and trade losing even more.

This also encourages us to step up our efforts towards improving the competitiveness of our respective economies and to do our best to make the most of the advantages provided by the Union State in order to leave behind the post-pandemic crisis and to move forward with confidence.

I am very glad to see you and I am sure we will accomplish much today.

To be continued.

