International stocks to start trading in USD on 27 September

On 27 September 2021, Moscow Exchange will launch trading international shares with settlement in US Dollars.

Investors will be able to trade all international shares admitted to trading both in roubles and the currency of the issuer’s main listing (primarily USD).

Trades in foreign securities denominated in USD will be settled on the second day after the trade date (T+2). A security will trade in USD and RUB under the same ticker. The securities that will be admitted to trading in October will start trading both in roubles and foreign currencies.

Boris Blokhin, Head of the MOEX Equity Market, said:

“Last year we provided investors with a unique product by launching trading in shares of international companies for roubles. Today, we see that the market is mature, the products are of interest to participants and their clients, and the trading volume and the number of investors is continuously growing. With that in mind, we are expanding our offering by introducing trading in foreign currencies. Now any investor will be able to choose the option that suits him or her best, without having to convert. We will continuously increase the number of instruments, currencies and services available to brokers and their clients.”

International shares with settlement in USD will be traded within the robust infrastructure of Moscow Exchange which includes a qualified central counterparty (NCC) and central securities depository (NSD). Liquidity for foreign securities on Moscow Exchange is provided by market makers who are the leading Russian brokerage firms.

Trading in international shares with settlement in RUB started on Moscow Exchange on 24 August 2020. The number of foreign securities during this time has reached 281 and will exceed 500 by the end of 2021. These securities are traded on Moscow Exchange under the ticker of the primary listing marketplace with the addition of -RM (Russian Market). Seventy six brokers and banks provide their clients trading in international securities on MOEX.

