Greetings to participants and guests at official opening of Hyundai WIA engine factory

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This landmark event convincingly shows that the Russian market is popular on the international arena, and that there is a future in it, that this country is interested in honest and mutually beneficial cooperation with foreign companies, that Hyundai remains an active partner in promoting an automotive cluster in St Petersburg, and that it continues to consistently fulfil its obligations to expand and localise production in Russia.

I am confident that the new enterprise’s considerable industrial and technological potential and new jobs and workstations that have been created here will facilitate active development of Sestroretsk and St Petersburg and will, of course, make a noticeable contribution to strengthening the economy of Russia’s entire Northwestern Federal District.”

MIL OSI