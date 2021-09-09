Financial literacy: Bank of Russia launches autumn session of online training

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Sergey Shvetsov is to launch the forthcoming session of financial literacy training for schools and colleges with a class titled ‘Success: luck vs knowledge’. The class is scheduled for 14 September 9:00 Moscow time; participation is conditional on registration.

The classes (webinars), to be held through 17 December 2021, have three difficulty levels. Students will learn about savings, loans, insurance, financial instruments for investment, taxes and pension savings, as well as rules and precautions to keep a bank card safe and counter fraud.

Classes on each subject are to take place at different times to enable schools to select an optimal schedule based on their time zones and plan accordingly. An online class can be taken individually from home, in addition to classes taken in a group of schoolchildren or college students. The schedule and connection instructions are available on the website:

For students to test and reinforce their knowledge, specially dedicated financial literacy gamesare offered, to be played in regular or extra class hours.

More than 163,000 online lessons took place in 2020 as part of the Bank of Russia project, attended by almost 3 million senior high-school students. This year, the spring session alone included 126,000 online lessons with more than 2 million views.

In addition, online classes in financial literacy for senior citizens are due to start on 22 September, and investment literacy webinars are launched for adults and students from 27 September. They will go live through 17 December 2021.

Preview photo: Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock / Fotodom

