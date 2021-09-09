Congratulations to President of Tajikistan on the 30th anniversary of the Republic’s independence

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

“Your country is successfully advancing along the path of socioeconomic development, playing a constructive role in addressing important issues on the regional and international agenda. We attach great importance to relations of alliance and strategic partnership with Tajikistan,” the President of Russia noted in his congratulatory message.

Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that Russia and Tajikistan will ensure by joint efforts the further build-up of bilateral cooperation in various spheres as well as collaboration within the CIS Background information Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) , CSTO Background information Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) , SCO Background information Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) , and other multilateral organisations. “This fully conforms to the interests of our friendly peoples and contributes to the efforts to strengthen peace, security and stability in Central Asia,” the President of Russia stressed.

