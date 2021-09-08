Congratulations on Eksmo Publishing House’s 30th anniversary

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Founded in 1991, Eksmo has always been keen to keep up with the times, promote the wonderful traditions of Russian publishing and culture, education and enlightenment, and realise interesting and informative creative projects. Thanks to your professionalism and devotion, you have managed to reach all these goals. While cooperating with both renowned and emerging authors, the publishing house enjoys well-deserved appreciation among a wide readership and the writers’ community. And, of course, I want to note Eksmo’s important contribution to the development of children’s literature and promotion of reading among the young generation in our country.”

MIL OSI