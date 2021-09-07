WeStandBYyou: Ales Bialiatski ‘adopted’ by European Parliament vice-president Nicola Beer

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Ms. Nicola Beer, vice-president of the European Parliament, re-joined Libereco’s campaign #WeStandBYyou to support Viasna’s imprisoned human rights defender Ales Bialiatski.

“I am honored to take on again responsibility. Responsibility as a godparent for one of the hundreds of political prisoners in Belarus. Ales Bialiatski is an honored man. He has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize several times for protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms with non-violent activities. For doing this, he is now in pre-trial detention and faces trumped-up charges. This is how you define a political prisoner,” said she in a video address.

Ms. Beer called on the Belarusian authorities to “stop the criminal prosecution, to stop the repression and to immediately release all political prisoners, amongst them Ales Bialiatski.”

