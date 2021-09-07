Greetings to the participants in the finals of the Presidential Sports Games 2021 national school sports event

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the years, this large-scale project in the field of children’s and youth-league sports has convincingly proved its worth and has become a powerful unifying force for energetic and enterprising school pupils from many regions of the country.

“Dear boys and girls, participation in concluding stages of this prestigious tournament is your impressive personal achievement. And, of course, it is always a great responsibility to defend the sports honour of your school, city and region. I am confident that you will offer worthy competition in the finals and will display real fighting qualities, willpower and a desire to win, and that you will have a wonderful time on the Black Sea coast.”

MIL OSI