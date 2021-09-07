Greetings on the 100th anniversary of the State Scientific Centre of Dermatology, Venerology and Cosmetology

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the years, your institute has evolved into a huge and influential scientific and educational centre, and many generations of scientists, doctors and specialists have expanded the noble traditions of charity and selfless devotion that have always been a distinguishing feature of the national medical community.

“Real professionals who are completely dedicated to their career also work here today. It is important that, apart from substantial clinical practice, the Centre’s personnel conduct fundamental and applied research, introduce advanced inventions and high-tech methods of treatment. People whose health you have helped to preserve are sincerely grateful to you for your support and for your kind and attentive attitude.”

