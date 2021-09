Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

The Belarusian industrial group Belorusneft has been doing well and needs to continue expanding its opportunities every year, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Belorusneft Director General Aleksandr Lyakhov to receive his report on 6 September. Attending the meeting was also Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalya Kochanova.

MIL OSI