President of the Republic of Poland / News / Greetings to the Jewish Community on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah

Greetings to the Jewish Community on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah

The official website of the President of the Republic of Poland

Monday, 6 September 2021

Greetings to the Jewish Community on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah

Greetings

to the Jewish Community

in Poland on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah









Ladies and Gentlemen,



Rosh Hashanah is, in the Jewish tradition, a holiday of spiritual consolation and joy experienced in the company of loved ones. On this occasion, I wish to convey to you my best wishes of peace, prosperity and lots of optimism.



May this special New Year time abound in true happiness. May it bring you much hope for each day ahead and success in your personal and professional lives. And may it raise your spirits.



I wish you the best of health, good courage and satisfaction with all your pursuits undertaken for the good of our Home Country!



Shanan Tovah! Happy New Year!



President of the Republic of Poland

Andrzej Duda

