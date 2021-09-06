Source: Republic of Poland in English
President of the Republic of Poland / News / Greetings to the Jewish Community on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah
Monday, 6 September 2021
Greetings to the Jewish Community on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah
Greetings
to the Jewish Community
in Poland on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah
Ladies and Gentlemen,
Rosh Hashanah is, in the Jewish tradition, a holiday of spiritual consolation and joy experienced in the company of loved ones. On this occasion, I wish to convey to you my best wishes of peace, prosperity and lots of optimism.
May this special New Year time abound in true happiness. May it bring you much hope for each day ahead and success in your personal and professional lives. And may it raise your spirits.
I wish you the best of health, good courage and satisfaction with all your pursuits undertaken for the good of our Home Country!
Shanan Tovah! Happy New Year!
President of the Republic of Poland
Andrzej Duda
