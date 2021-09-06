President Kaljulaid met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland

Source: President of Estonia

President Kersti Kaljulaid met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto today in Kadriorg to discuss the region’s security, cooperation in the digital field, the hybrid crisis on the border of the European Union and Belarus and the developments in Afghanistan.

According to the President of the Republic, it is important for the Belarusian people to have the right to choose their future themselves. “The hybrid attacks that began this summer on the border of the European Union and Belarus, where third country nationals are taken advantage of to organise illegal border crossings, do not constitute a migration crisis. The pressure applied by Lukashenko’s regime does not change our agreed policy towards Belarus,” said President Kaljulaid.

The situation in Afghanistan and the need to develop the European Union’s capabilities to respond to crises in its neighbourhood were also discussed in depth.

President Kaljulaid highlighted the good cooperation between Estonia and Finland in the digital field and discussed the opportunities for inviting other countries to join the Nordic Institute for Interoperability Solutions (NIIS).

Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs was in Tallinn to participate in Lennart Meri Conference.

