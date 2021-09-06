President Kaljulaid met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Czech Republic

Source: President of Estonia

– Reset +

06.09.2021

President Kersti Kaljulaid met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Czech Republic Jakub Kulhánek today in Kadriorg, who is in Estonia to participate in Lennart Meri Conference. The meeting focused on cooperation in the framework of the Three Seas Initiative, the situation in Belarus and the hybrid crisis on the border of Belarus and the European Union.

President Kaljulaid invited the Czech Republic to participate in the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund. According to the Head of State, the Three Seas Initiative is good tool for ensuring the development of our region, which allows to make better use of its economic potential and drive European economic growth.

The meeting included an in-depth discussion of the situation in Belarus, the hybrid attacks on the border of the European Union and Belarus and options for offering further support to Lithuania.

The Estonian Head of State thanked Czech Republic for its role in ensuring the air security of the Baltic States and participating the NATO eFP battle groups in Latvia and Lithuania. The meeting also included discussions of European security in general, Afghanistan and cooperation with African countries.

MIL OSI