President Kaljulaid meets with President of Latvia

Source: President of Estonia

– Reset +

06.09.2021

President Kaljulaid today met with President of Latvia Egils Levits in Kadriorg to discuss the hybrid attack on the border of the European Union and Belarus, the situation in Afghanistan, regional infrastructure projects and cooperation in green transformation.

“Estonia and Latvia currently have a good opportunity for cooperation in establishing green energy networks and production. We must act fast. Otherwise, we will remain importers of green energy,” said President Kaljulaid at the meeting. She added that we should seriously consider options for cooperation in the Nordic-Baltic region in adopting green technologies.

The meeting included discussions of cooperation on Afghanistan and the violations of human rights already emerging there as well as the continuing hybrid attacks on the border of Belarus and the European Union, including Latvia. The situation and future prospects of the European Union’s Eastern partners and the Three Seas Initiative, a good tool for developing our region, were also talked about.

MIL OSI