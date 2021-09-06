Greetings to participants, organisers and guests of the 13th Open National Youth Martial Arts Games

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the years, the Games have consolidated their competitive and creative potential and have gathered new supporters in many regions of the country. Today, they are rightfully considered one of the most massive events in the field of children’s and youth sports. Young men and women involved in the Games are initiated into the traditions of various martial arts, learn to overcome difficulties with the help of older comrades and to believe in their strength and capabilities.

“I am convinced that the current competition will prove successful, will highlight impressive organisational levels and help popularise the values of sports and physical fitness.”

