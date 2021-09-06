Greeting to Russia’s Jews on Rosh Hashanah

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“For the adepts of Judaism, this holiday symbolises spiritual purification, moral and religious improvement. During these days, people dwell on events of the past year, analyse their deeds and actions and contemplate future plans.

“Today, Jewish religious organisations are doing a lot to facilitate Russia’s successful development, they devote tireless attention to fruitful social work and are actively involved in implementing highly popular educational, enlightenment, patriotic and charitable projects. And, of course, I am delighted to note their efforts aiming to maintain inter-ethnic and inter-religious peace and accord in this country and their invariable commitment to such intransient universal human values as neighbourliness, trust and mutual understanding.”

MIL OSI