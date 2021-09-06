Congratulations to active and retired workers of the oil and gas industry

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Geologists and drilling rig operators, engineers and process engineers and representatives of other professions, that is, all the people who have linked their life with the national oil and gas sector and who are selflessly dedicated to their chosen careers celebrate this holiday. Many generations of determined professionals boasting a powerful spirit and strong cohesion have made a truly unique contribution to strengthening the country’s industrial, energy and export potential, and they have written glorious pages into the history of developing new territories and the effective development of the regions.

“Today, the oil and gas industry is one of the key and basic sectors of the national economy and boasts magnificent and time-tested labour traditions. Your experience, competence and comprehension of your work’s tremendous significance help successfully address important and challenging tasks, primarily the development of promising deposits, the all-out introduction of digital technologies and the sustainable supply of energy resources to customers in Russia and beyond.

“I am convinced that you will continue to work conscientiously and make a worthy contribution to expanding our national wealth in the future.”

MIL OSI