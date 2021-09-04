Tour of Vostochny Cosmodrome

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President toured the operations control room and the construction site of the launch complex for Angara-class heavy-lift rockets.

Vostochny, the first Russian civilian cosmodrome, is located outside of the city of Tsiolkovsky in the Amur Region. The President signed the executive order establishing the cosmodrome in 2007.

The construction works comprise two stages. During the first stage, in 2012–2016, a universal launch complex was erected for Soyuz-2 series boosters. The second stage involves the construction of the launch pad for Angara 5A boosters as well as accompanying infrastructure. The first Angara launch is scheduled for 2023.

