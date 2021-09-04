President Kaljulaid at LMC: most important is the global posture of the democratic alliance

Source: President of Estonia

– Reset +

04.09.2021

The most important element of our security is not a particular deterrence measure, a specific weapons system or an arms control treaty. It the posture of democratic countries and their will to defend their values, said president Kersti Kaljulaid yesterday at the Lennart Meri conference dinner.

According to president Kaljulaid posture of the democratic world depends on political leadership and its success depends on whether our free citizens believe our values are worth defending, whether they believe we are capable to do so, and whether they trust we stand up for the democratic rules-based world order as a whole.

“Global posture of the democratic alliance. Global posture of these nations and leaders who believe in universal human rights, in universal right for every democratically elected government to choose independently the best future for their people, independent of the fact whether they are able to forcefully defend that right,” explained president Kaljulaid.

In her words, history tests constantly if the leaders of the free nations are truly and sincerely defending our way of life: “One of the most visible tests is our ability to support the ambitions of those who want to join our universe, but are held back by fateful turns of history: urgent examples in Europe involve Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus, Western Balkans.”

Lithuanian heroic choice of not only speaking out, but also really taking practical steps to support the rights of Belarus`people, risking hybrid action by their neighbour, supports the same posture, she added. “We act, we do not transact our values.”

Full speech here: https://www.president.ee/en/official-duties/speeches/16768-at-the-lennart-meri-conference-dinner/index.html

Communications DepartmentTel +372 631 6229This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.







MIL OSI