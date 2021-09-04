Greetings on the closing of International Army Games 2021

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Launched in 2015, the Army Games have strengthened their traditions and become an event of truly global scale. With every coming year they bring together under their banners an increasing number of service personnel from Russia and other countries and offer them a one-of-a-kind chance to showcase their training and mastery, team spirit and the skill to complete responsible missions professionally and quickly.

I note with satisfaction that Army Games 2021 were held at a high organisational level. Their geography expanded, the number of the participating teams grew whereas the forum’s programme was enriched with exciting and substantive contests covering practically all military specialties. And of course, the participants and guests were able to see the latest achievements of the Russian and foreign military-industrial complexes and the way promising joint projects are progressing.

I believe that the current Army Games, filled with communication between professionals and experts and promising business contacts will make a hefty contribution to international military technical cooperation.”

MIL OSI