Greetings on opening of Games of the Commonwealth of Independent States

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“I think the idea of holding the Games is an important and much-needed initiative which is to unite the CIS youth around the values of fitness and healthy and active living. Holding these large-scale competitions will certainly also promote international humanitarian cooperation.

I believe the Games will let young athletes showcase their strong will and winning spirit, and assess their capabilities and fitness level ahead of the high-end world competitions and the Olympics.

On my part, I have to say that we will do everything possible for the CIS Games to be held at the highest level and become a true festival for all participants and fans, to be remembered for their spirit of fair sports rivalry and memorable emotions in the stands.”

