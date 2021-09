Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

As part of his working trip to the Amur Region, the President will examine the construction of the Vostochny Space Launch Centre’s infrastructure facilities and have a working meeting with Governor of the Amur Region Vasily Orlov.

Vladimir Putin will also present state decorations to those who helped mitigate the effects of wildfires and floods in the Russian regions.

