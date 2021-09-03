Signing documents during Eastern Economic Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President Vladimir Putin and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Tokayev Kassym-JomartPresident of the Republic of Kazakhstan attended, via videoconference, the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation on Digital Transformation Projects for the Republic of Kazakhstan, Transition to the Platform-Based Digitalisation Model and the Data Driven Government Concept. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and Sberbank Chairman of the Management Board and CEO German Gref Gref GermanChairman of the Management Board and CEO of Sberbank signed the document.

Vladimir Putin also witnessed the signing of several documents during the Eastern Economic Forum, including the Agreement of Intent on the Second Phase of the Udokanskoye Copper Field Development, the Agreement of Intent on Designing Methanol-Powered Vessels at Russian Shipbuilding Yards, the Agreement on Creating a Far Eastern Children’s Recreation and Health Centre in the Khabarovsk Territory and the Agreement on the Investment Project for Comprehensive Fishing Logistics Development in Russia.

