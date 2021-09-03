Plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Tokayev Kassym-JomartPresident of the Republic of Kazakhstan and President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh joined the session via videoconference. President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping Xi JinpingPresident of People’s Republic of China , Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi Modi NarendraPrime Minister of India , and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha sent their video greetings to the forum.

Plenary session moderator Sergei Brilyov: Good afternoon, Mr Tokayev. Good afternoon, Mr Khurelsukh. Hello, friends. Good afternoon to you, Mr Putin.

We have the formal speeches coming up, but before that allow me to take two minutes of your time. Just a few moments ago, before coming on stage, I was carefully watching and made quite sure that you are not Angela Merkel, Mr Putin. At least, you do not have a mobile phone on you, so it will not ring during the session.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: I think that this was clear enough as it was, but even so, thank you.

Sergei Brilyov: Unlike you, I do have my phone with me.

By the way, Mr President, do you have a mobile phone?

Vladimir Putin: No.

Sergei Brilyov: Not even from the old St Petersburg days? Something like 8–921… No?

Vladimir Putin: No.

Sergei Brilyov: Well I have my phone with me, and a notification popped up on its screen to remind me that it was right here, in Primorye, that I recorded my first interview with you eight years ago, as if I needed to be reminded of that fact. It did not happen in public or during Direct Line, but in the Ussuri taiga during a trip to see the tigers. I have to tell you that it is thanks to you that I came to take so much interest in the Far East. Since then I have been in so many places here: Khasan, Iturup, Zvezda right across the strait from here, the aircraft factory in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Lenskiye Stolby. The problem with being a journalist is that no matter where you go to film a report, you keep hearing: “Putin has been here, so let’s follow in his footsteps.”

To be continued.

