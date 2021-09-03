Greetings to the Jigoro Kano International Judo Tournament in Vladivostok

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This prestigious competition holds a prominent place in the packed sports programme of the Eastern Economic Forum, and brings together a close-knit community of young judoka from many countries. They all demonstrate excellent physical training, exceptional commitment to their hard work, devotion to the ideas and values of judo and, of course, genuine aspiration to defend with dignity the honour of their countries in sports.

I am confident that this tournament will be a spectacular competitive event that will help strengthen international cooperation in humanitarian affairs, and its participants will showcase their outstanding skills, persistence and strong will in intense and uncompromising matches.”

MIL OSI