Cooperation agreements signed for implementing projects in Russia’s Far East

September 3, 2021, 14:00

A number of documents were signed today in the presence of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, at the Eastern Economic Forum 2021 in Vladivostok.

Gazprom, the Sakhalin Region, and State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom signed a Cooperation Agreement in the field of hydrogen energy.

The document outlines the main areas of cooperation between the parties in the implementation of the construction project for a plant based in the Sakhalin Region to produce hydrogen from natural gas via steam methane reforming with capture of carbon dioxide.

In line with the Agreement, Rosatom will look into the possibilities of creating the plant and the logistics infrastructure for supplying hydrogen to consumers. The regional government is ready to facilitate a favorable investment climate, as well as to consider the possibility of taking part in the creation of the requisite infrastructure. In its turn, Gazprom will explore the possibility of supplying gas as feedstock for the aforementioned plant.

A joint coordinating committee will be set up to establish interaction between the parties under the newly signed agreement.

Gazprom Helium Service and Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation (RFEADC) signed a Cooperation Agreement for the creation of a Complex for natural gas liquefaction (LNG) in the Svobodnensky District, Amur Region. Under the project, Gazprom Helium Service, in its capacity as the transportation services operator for the products of the Amur Gas Processing Plant, intends to produce LNG for both its in-house vehicle fleet and regional consumers. RFEADC will provide assistance to Gazprom Helium Service in obtaining the residency status in the Svobodny PDA and also in the provision of all required infrastructure for the Complex.

Gazprom Helium Service and the Government of the Amur Region entered into a Cooperation Agreement which, inter alia, will provide a possibility for the boiler houses of Belogorsk to use the LNG produced by the Complex.

Background

Gazprom Helium Service (before July 2020 – Gazprom Gazenergoset Geliy) is the operator of the Logistics Center for the servicing of helium containers located in the Nadezhdinskaya PDA (Primorye Territory).

