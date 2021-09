Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“I am delighted to be congratulating you on your third gold medal and the new world record that you have set. Your victorious success in Tokyo is not only your personal outstanding achievement, but also a weighty contribution to the overall amount of medals our national team has won. And, of course, this is a wonderful page in the history of our Paralympic sports.”

