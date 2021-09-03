Additional terms of trading for certain Tinkoff Capital Russian-law ETFs to be changed from 7 September 2021

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

From 7 September 2021, the standard lot size for orders and trades in certain ETFs managed by Tinkoff Capital in the Central T+ Order Book with settlement in USD will be 100 securities.

Security code

Short name of security

ISIN

Standard lot size (before 7 Sep 2021)

Standard lot size (from 7 Sep 2021)

TECH

Tinkoff Nasdaq Technology ETF

RU000A101X68

1

100

TBIO

Tinkoff Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

RU000A102EK1

1

100

TSPX

Tinkoff S&P 500 ETF

RU000A102EQ8

1

100

TIPO

Tinkoff IPO Index ETF

RU000A102EM7

1

100

TSPV

Tinkoff SPAC Index ETF

RU000A102YC6

1

100

From 7 September 2021, the above listed ETFs will be admitted to the following Equity Market trading modes with settlement in RUB:

Central Order Book T+;

Negotiated trades;

Negotiated trades with the CCP.

The minimum price increment for orders and trades in these ETFs in these Trading Modes with settlement in RUB is set to RUB 0,001; the standard lot size is set to one security.

MIL OSI