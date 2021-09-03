Additional terms of trading for certain Tinkoff Capital Russian-law ETFs to be changed from 7 September 2021

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange
From 7 September 2021, the standard lot size for orders and trades in certain ETFs managed by Tinkoff Capital in the Central T+ Order Book with settlement in USD will be 100 securities.
Security code
Short name of security
ISIN
Standard lot size (before 7 Sep 2021)
Standard lot size (from 7 Sep 2021)
TECH
Tinkoff Nasdaq Technology ETF
RU000A101X68
1
100
TBIO
Tinkoff Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
RU000A102EK1
1
100
TSPX
Tinkoff S&P 500 ETF
RU000A102EQ8
1
100
TIPO
Tinkoff IPO Index ETF
RU000A102EM7
1
100
TSPV
Tinkoff SPAC Index ETF
RU000A102YC6
1
100
From 7 September 2021, the above listed ETFs will be admitted to the following Equity Market trading modes with settlement in RUB:
Central Order Book T+;
Negotiated trades;
Negotiated trades with the CCP.
The minimum price increment for orders and trades in these ETFs in these Trading Modes with settlement in RUB is set to RUB 0,001; the standard lot size is set to one security.