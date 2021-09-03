6 September 2021 to be non-trading day for international shares on MOEX

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 6 September 2021, no trading of shares of international companies will take place on Moscow Exchange through MOEX’s central order books, due to holidays in the US.

Under MOEX’s trading rules, international securities are not available for trading through MOEX’s central order books on Russian trading days that are non-business and non-trading days in the US.

Settlement of previously executed trades in international shares as well as negotiated trading, negotiated trading through the CCP and repo with the CCP will take place as usual. Settlement of repo transactions with the CCP in USD will not be available, as 6 September is a non-settlement day for trades in USD.

Moscow Exchange launched trading in foreign securities on 24 August 2020. Currently, shares and depositary receipts of 282 leading international companies are available for trading on MOEX.

