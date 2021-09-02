Risk Parameters change on Derivatives market for WH4-9.21 futures contract

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange
CCP NCC is changing risk-parameters for WH4-9.21 futures contract on the Derivatives market effective from 7:00 pm on September 2, 2021 till 2:00 pm on September 10, 2021. Settled values are as followes:
Underlying code
Futures on
Number of the futures contract(Num)
Futures code
MRaddonUp
MRaddonDown
WH4
Wheat delivery futures grade 4
1
WH4-9.21
11.5%
11.5%
As a result the initial margin for WH4-9.21 will increase while initial margin for the WH4-12.21 will remain unchanged.