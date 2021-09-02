Risk Parameters change on Derivatives market for WH4-9.21 futures contract

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

CCP NCC is changing risk-parameters for WH4-9.21 futures contract on the Derivatives market effective from 7:00 pm on September 2, 2021 till 2:00 pm on September 10, 2021. Settled values are as followes:

Underlying code

Futures on

Number of the futures contract(Num)

Futures code

MRaddonUp

MRaddonDown

WH4

Wheat delivery futures grade 4

1

WH4-9.21

11.5%

11.5%

As a result the initial margin for WH4-9.21 will increase while initial margin for the WH4-12.21 will remain unchanged.

MIL OSI