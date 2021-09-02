Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in August 2021

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

In August 2021, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets grew by 5.9% to RUB 79.7 trln (RUB 75.3 in August 2020). Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for August 2021 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

Growth leaders were the Derivatives Market (18.9%), Money Market (17.5%), Bond Market (15.6%), Equity Market (4.8%), Standardized OTC Derivatives Market (up 7.4x) and Precious Metals Market (up 2.1x)

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market in August 2021 increased by 9.8% to RUB 3,844.6 bln (August 2020: RUB 3,500.3 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units rose by 4.8% to RUB 1,941.9 bln (August 2020: RUB 1,853.8 bln). ADTV remained the same versus August 2020, amounting to RUB 88.3 bln.

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds grew by 15.6% to RUB 1,902.7 bln (August 2020: RUB 1,646.5 bln). ADTV was RUB 86.5 bln (August 2020: RUB 78.4 bln).

67 new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,25 trln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 380.6 bln) were placed in August 2021.

Derivatives marketDerivatives Market volumes increased by 18.9% to reach a record RUB 11.8 trln (August 2020: RUB 9.9 trln) or 163.4 mln contracts (August 2020: 144.8 mln), of which 159.5 mln contracts were futures and 3.9 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 535.4 bln (August 2020: RUB 471.6 bln).

Open interest at the end of the month increased by 41.4% to RUB 954.8 bln (August 2020: RUB 675.3 bln).

Standardized OTC Derivatives Market volume grew 7.4 times and reached RUB 228.2 bln.

FX Market

FX Market trading volume was RUB 23.0 trln (August 2020: RUB 27.0 trln), with spot trades amounting to RUB 6.5 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 16.5 trln.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,045.4 bln (USD 14.2 bln), compared to RUB 1,287.6 bln (USD 17.4 bln) in August 2020.

Money Market

Money Market turnover grew 17.5% to RUB 40.3 trln (August 2020: RUB 34.3 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,834.1 bln (August 2020: RUB 1,634.9 bln).

The CCP-cleared repo segment added 17.1% to reach RUB 23.7 trln, including the GCC repo segment which increased by 10.2% to RUB 7.2 trln. Precious Metals Market

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was up 2.1 times to RUB 15.6 bln (August 2020: RUB 7.4 bln), of which RUB 15.4 bln (3.7 t) was gold and RUB 0.2 bln (2.9 t) was silver.

