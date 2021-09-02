Meeting on socioeconomic development of the Far Eastern Federal District

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon.

Our agenda calls for a discussion of socioeconomic development matters. We will review them in a comprehensive manner with the governors and representatives of the Government and federal agencies.

We are now in Vladivostok, where the Eastern Economic Forum opens today. It brings together the heads of major companies, business leaders who already have or intend to set up their enterprises in the Far East. We will definitely take into consideration the proposals made by the business community when planning further actions and steps to develop the Russian Far East.

Last year, I signed the Executive Order On Socioeconomic Development Measures for the Far East. It served as a foundation for the National Development Programme for the region that runs until 2035. Its primary aim is to attract people here and to accelerate the improvement of living standards in the Far East.

I would like to draw the attention of the Government, heads of regions and municipalities to the fact that all the initiatives included in the programme must be carried out in full, which means that they need to be backed by the required financial and administrative resources.

There is one thing I would like to highlight at this meeting. The history of Far East exploration and development, and major, landmark projects that were carried out here, such as the Trans-Siberian Railway or the Baikal-Amur Railway, and now the construction of the Vostochny Space Launch Centre, and all the major infrastructure facilities in Vladivostok for the APEC Leaders’ Meeting, showed the importance of constantly moving forward. Mr Trutnev, our colleagues and I have just reviewed a report on the plans for the next few years.

We need to be bold when setting goals and aim for delivering on the most daunting tasks based on a long-term planning horizon and strategic, rather than immediate, needs.

