Greetings to Eurasia Global International Youth Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“In recent years, your forum has brought together in Orenburg talented, ambitious and active young men and women from many countries and is rightfully considered one of the most significant events on the international youth calendar. Forum participants focus on discussing today’s current problems, launching joint projects in various spheres of activity, and on strengthening business connections and personal contacts. And of course, your priorities include promoting the values of the Russian language and literature and creating a non-biased, honest image of Russia as a friendly country open to partnership.

Let me stress that the UN has declared this year the Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development. For you, this is a great opportunity to make a contribution to resolving the essential tasks that national economies are facing today as well as in developing youth entrepreneurship, science, technology, and creativity.

I am confident that the forum’s busy agenda and the wide range of business, cultural, and sporting events will be useful for you and will open up new horizons in study, work, and life in general.”

MIL OSI