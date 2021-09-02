Draft Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2022–2024 published

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

In this strategic document, the Bank of Russia describes the goals of monetary policy and the approaches to its implementation, provides its view of the current situation in the economy, and presents the baseline and alternative scenarios of economic development in the next three years.

According to the law, the Bank of Russia annually submits draft Monetary Policy Guidelines to the President and the Government of the Russian Federation and then proposes it for consideration to the State Duma.

MIL OSI