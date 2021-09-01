Vladimir Putin arrived in Vladivostok

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On September 1, Vladimir Putin will visit the Okean [Ocean] National Children’s Centre, where he will meet with school students who won Olympiads and contests in culture, arts, science and sports. The meeting is timed to coincide with Russia’s Knowledge Day.

The President will also attend, via videoconference, a ceremony for the signing of the Voluntary Commitments by corporate founders of the Russian Alliance for the Protection of Children in the Digital Environment as well as a ceremony to open social educational facilities in the Republic of Daghestan.

On the same day, Vladimir Putin will have a meeting with Governor of Primorye Territory Oleg Kozhemyako Kozhemyako OlegGovernor of Primorye Territory .

The main events of the 6th Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 2–3.

MIL OSI