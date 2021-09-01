Political prisoner Siarhei Pavalishau is free

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Siarhei Pavalishau

Political prisoner Siarhei Pavalishau has been released form pre-trial detention, according to his lawyer. The charges against Pavalishau, however, are still in place.

Siarhei Pavalishau is director at hoster.by, the country’s largest registrar and technical administrator of national domain zones .BY / .БЕЛ. He was arrested on May 18 together with fifteen more persons as part of an unprecedented attack on the major online portal tut.by and its affiliated businesses.

Other journalists, media managers and administrative employees arrested in the case remain in detention facing politically motivated tax evasion charges.

