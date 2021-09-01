NPFs increase pension savings and reserves in the midst of equity market growth

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

In the midst of the equity market growth, which had a significant impact on the pension money dynamics, the funds sold a part of the shares to preserve the structure of investment portfolios. The proceeds were used, among other things, to increase investments in government and sub-federal bonds. In particular, the funds have purchased bonds of the Moscow government, which have high credit ratings and offer a premium to OFZ.

As of the end of Q2, the return on investment of NFPs’ pension savings amounted to 5.0% per annum and is still ahead of the return on the portfolio of the Pension Fund of Russia.

Preview photo: Pasko Maksim / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI