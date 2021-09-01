Greetings to President of Uzbekistan on Republic’s 30th independence anniversary

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

“Your country is moving confidently along the road of economic and social development, enjoys well-deserved prestige on the international scene and plays a constructive role in regional and international affairs,” the Russian head of state wrote in his message.

Vladimir Putin noted that Russia attached great significance to strengthening relations of strategic partnership and allied cooperation between both countries and to expanding fruitful cooperation in all fields. “This fully meets the interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and Uzbekistan and is consonant with maintaining security and stability in Central Asia,” the President of Russia noted.

