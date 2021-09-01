Founding companies of the Alliance for the Protection of Children in the Digital Environment sign voluntary commitments

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Alliance’s mission is to create a safe and supportive digital environment that would give children opportunities for creative and professional self-development, socialisation and safe communication in the virtual world.

The members of the Alliance, owners of Russia’s largest tech platforms, video hosting websites and search engines, have taken on enhanced commitments to independently identify and restrict access to illegal information and content that can harm children’s health or development, as well as to exchange best practices and the latest developments in this field.

