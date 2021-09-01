Another three modern sports centers to open in St. Petersburg

Source: Gazprom

September 1, 2021, 14:20

Photos

The construction of three sports and health centers under the Gazprom for Children program has been completed in St. Petersburg. The centers are located in the settlement of Metallostroy (Kolpinsky District), in the town of Petergof, and in the Moskovsky District.

The commissioning permits for the facilities have been obtained. It is planned to open the centers in September.

The complexes in Metallostroy and Petergof are the first sports facilities in these municipalities that are equipped with all-season ice rinks. Each complex has an artificial ice rink, measuring 30 meters wide and 60 meters long, for ice hockey, figure skating, and mass ice skating events.

In addition, each of these sports and health centers is provided with two gyms and two swimming pools (one for children and one for adults), and is accessible to people with disabilities. In total, these complexes will be able to accommodate up to 2,600 people per day.

The sports complex in the Moskovsky District has an exercise room and a dance hall, which are provided with all necessary equipment and can house 180 visitors per day. It is planned to hand over the complex to the operative management of Olympic Reserve Sports School No. 2 in the Moskovsky District. The complex will become the first facility of the Gazprom for Children program to host training sessions for professional gymnasts.

Taking into account the three new centers, the number of sports facilities built in the city within the Company’s social program has reached 37.

Gazprom continues to take part in the development of sports-related urban infrastructure. Three sports and health centers are currently under construction: a center with an ice rink in the Petrogradsky District and two centers with swimming pools in the Nevsky District and the town of Pushkin.

“Historically, our city has been known for its sports traditions. Champions from Leningrad and St. Petersburg are the pride of the whole country. The modern sports complexes that we are building and giving to St. Petersburg are our contribution to the future of the city and Russian sports both on a mass and professional scale. I firmly believe that this will pave the way to big-time sports and to Olympic heights for many boys and girls!” said Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee.

Background

Gazprom and the Government of St. Petersburg sign cooperation contracts in furtherance of the Agreement of Cooperation concluded between them. The Roadmap of the project for the expanded use of hi-tech products of St. Petersburg enterprises in the interests of the Company was also signed between Gazprom and St. Petersburg.

Since 2007, Gazprom has been implementing a large-scale program for the urban improvement of St. Petersburg with the aim of preserving the historical and cultural heritage of the city which can be considered an open-air museum in its entirety, while creating an advanced urban environment convenient and comfortable for the residents and guests of St. Petersburg. Within the framework of this program, Gazprom has financed the renovation of more than 70 city streets, squares, embankments and mini-gardens, repavement of sidewalks, upgrade of the city lighting system, and provision of artistic lighting for architectural ensembles.

In December 2020, the gas supply and gas infrastructure expansion program of St. Petersburg was signed for the new five-year period of 2021–2025. The planned amount of Gazprom’s investments is RUB 11.247 billion, which is 3.3 times more than in 2016–2020. By the year 2026, the gas grid development in St. Petersburg will be completed to the maximum extent technically possible.

In March 2021, Gazprom, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, KAMAZ, and the Government of St. Petersburg signed an agreement under which the parties will consolidate their efforts to achieve a phased conversion of the city’s road and waterborne passenger transport and municipal vehicles to natural gas.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

+7 812 609-34-21 +7 812 609-34-32+7 812 613-29-27

Investment Community

Gazprom on social media

Related news

MIL OSI