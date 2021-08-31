Greetings to President of Kyrgyzstan on the Republic’s 30th independence anniversary

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

“Relations between our states are developing in the spirit of strategic partnership and allied interaction. We maintain detailed political dialogue, cooperate constructively in various fields and also interact effectively within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation,” the President of Russia noted in his message.

Vladimir Putin also expressed confidence that Russia and Kyrgyzstan would continue to expand all-round bilateral ties through their joint efforts. “This fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples and is consonant with maintaining peace, security and stability in the Eurasian region,” the Russian leader noted.

