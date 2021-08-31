Greetings to participants and guests of events marking 80th anniversary of arrival of first allied convoy in Arkhangelsk

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The history of the Arctic convoys is an important chapter in the history of World War II. By setting up deliveries of arms, military equipment, food and strategic raw materials by sea, the Allies derailed the plans of the Nazi command to isolate our country. These deliveries came to symbolise our combined efforts to counter the Nazi aggression.

The first convoy, code-named Dervish, was lucky to make it through without any losses or casualties, but most of the 40 convoys headed for our northern seaports faced many hardships and challenges: dozens of ships and escort vessels were lost, costing the lives of thousands of sailors.

Russia holds sacred the feats of those involved in the Arctic convoys. We remember that all countries in the anti-Hitler coalition contributed to defeating Nazism.

I hope that the memory of the wartime brotherhood in arms paves the way to constructive international dialogue and cooperation in confronting today’s threats and challenges.

I truly wish our dear veterans good health, high spirits and well-being, and all the best to the participants in these events.”

