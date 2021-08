Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Employees of the Ilyushin Aviation Complex, namely, 1st class test pilot Dmitry Komarov, head of the flight service directorate and 1st class test pilot Nikolai Kuimov, and 1st class flight engineer Nikolai Khludeyev were posthumously awarded the Order of Courage for their courage, bravery and selfless conduct while testing and developing new aircraft.

MIL OSI