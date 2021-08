Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The victory in a relay always depends on a solid team and the will to win. These qualities have helped you to surpass strong rivals, show a spectacular result and set a new Paralympic record in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay. Great job! And, of course, special thanks go to your coaches and mentors. Their selfless work is one of the key elements of your success.”

MIL OSI