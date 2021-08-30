President Kaljulaid spoke with the President of Iceland about the pandemic and security

Source: President of Estonia

26.08.2021

President Kersti Kaljulaid today held a video meeting with President of Iceland Guðni Jóhannesson to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Iceland and Estonia, restrictions and how to find the delicate balance between imposing restrictive measures and maintaining people’s trust. Both heads of state expressed their regret about the cancellation of the visit of the Baltic presidents to Iceland in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the restoration of the independence of the Baltic States, which was to begin today.

Security matters, including Estonia’s challenges as an elected member of the UN Security Council, were also discussed in depth. According to President Kaljulaid, Estonia’s experience shows that even a small country can guide debates there. For instance, Estonia has successfully brought the topic of cybersecurity to the security council’s table.

The presidents also talked about the worrying situation in Afghanistan, President Kaljulaid’s impressions of her visit there as the last NATO Head of State and accepting the Afghans who have helped NATO countries.

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between Estonia and Iceland.

