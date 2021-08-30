On September 1–4, Vladimir Putin will make a working trip to Vladivostok

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On September 1, Vladimir Putin will visit the Okean [Ocean] National Children’s Centre, where he will meet with school students who won Olympiads and contests in culture, arts, science and sports. The meeting is timed to coincide with Russia’s Knowledge Day.

The President will also attend, via videoconference, the ceremony for signing the Voluntary Commitments by corporate founders of the Russian Alliance for the Protection of Children in the Digital Environment as well as a ceremony to open social educational facilities in the Republic of Daghestan.

On the same day, Vladimir Putin will have a meeting with Governor of the Primorye Territory Oleg Kozhemyako Kozhemyako OlegGovernor of Primorye Territory .

On September 2, the President will visit the Far East Maritime Training Centre of Admiral Nevelskoy Maritime State University. Opened in July 2021, the centre provides training, retraining and advanced training to maritime professionals. Vladimir Putin will learn about the training process and the University’s advanced R&D. He will also speak with cadets.

Later, at the Eastern Economic Forum, Vladimir Putin will watch an interactive presentation on the Far East’s development results, with residents of the priority development areas (PDA), ready to launch their production projects, being connected via videoconference. Then he will chair a videoconference meeting on socioeconomic development of the Russian Far East.

On September 3, the President will address a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, which will be joined online by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Tokayev Kassym-JomartPresident of the Republic of Kazakhstan and President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. Video greetings will be delivered by President of the Argentine Republic Alberto Fernandez Fernandez AlbertoPresident of Argentina , President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping Xi JinpingPresident of People’s Republic of China , Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi Modi NarendraPrime Minister of India , and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha. Vladimir Putin will also speak via videoconference with moderators and speakers of the forum’s key sessions.

